In a rare exclusive dual interview, the FTA president and Fresno Unified superintendent discuss what’s being done in the Bullard investigation and how the district is moving forward in addressing systemic racism. Manuel Bonilla and Bob Nelson also went back and forth in discussing a potential teacher shortage come the new school year.

The Fresno Teachers Association provided these numbers in relation to the teacher hires data the district gave to the California Department of Education.

The data shows a 41% increase from 2017 to now.

Estimated Number of Teacher Hires

2017-18 Fresno Unified 347 2018-19 Fresno Unified 349.6 2019-20 Fresno Unified 367 2020-21 Fresno Unified 414.8 2021-22 Fresno Unified 500 2022-23 Fresno Unified 488

This report contains the number of full-time equivalent teaching and specialist positions that are projected or estimated to be hired to fill new or vacated positions for the 2022-23 school year. A vacated position is one in which a teacher is expected to retire, resign, transfer, or begin a leave of absence. Administrative, guidance, media, library, health service, noncertificated positions in “other specializations”, and teachers expected to remain with the school in a new specialization are not included in these counts.