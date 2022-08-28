The third largest school district in the state, one of the most economically challenged in the country is trying to get back on track post-pandemic, not only in the classroom but also with the challenges of mental health for more than 70,000 students.

Fresno Unified superintendent Bob Nelson joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss the new challenges they face and the politically charges school board and a new cell phone policy at Bullard.

