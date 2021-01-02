David Valadao tests positive for COVID-19, staying home to protect fellow congress members

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley Congressman David Valadao announced on Twitter Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Valadao says a rapid antigen test came back positive on Thursday. He is now waiting on the results of a PCR test to confirm the initial test.

Valadao says he will be remaining at his home in Hanford until the results of the second test come back to ensure the safety of his staff and fellow members of Congress.

Yesterday afternoon, I received a rapid antigen COVID-19 test that showed a positive read. I am now waiting for the results from my PCR test, which takes longer and is more accurate. I will stay home in the meantime. — David G. Valadao (@dgvaladao) January 1, 2021