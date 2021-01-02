David Valadao tests positive for COVID-19, staying home to protect fellow congress members

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley Congressman David Valadao announced on Twitter Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Valadao says a rapid antigen test came back positive on Thursday. He is now waiting on the results of a PCR test to confirm the initial test.
Valadao says he will be remaining at his home in Hanford until the results of the second test come back to ensure the safety of his staff and fellow members of Congress.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.