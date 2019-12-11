Conservatives hit Colorado’s Hickenlooper with FEC complaint

Politics

by: NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
John Hickenlooper

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, then Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa. The Colorado Ethics Commission is releasing an investigation into John Hickenlooper’s use of private planes while governor. A Republican critic filed a complaint alleging Hickenlooper had improperly traveled on private flights during his administration. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DENVER (AP) — A conservative watchdog group filed a complaint Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission alleging that Democratic Senate candidate John Hickenlooper improperly used footage from ads shot for his 2014 reelection campaign as Colorado governor in a video in August.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust alleges that the use of the prior footage amounts to a donation from Hickenlooper’s gubernatorial campaign to his new Senate bid that was never reported to the FEC. The brief clips of Hickenlooper in a factory and talking to patrons of a brewpub he founded are publicly available on the website of Hickenlooper’s media strategist. But the complaint alleges that they are still copyrighted and therefore an “asset” whose transfer should have been reported.

The complaint is the second one filed against Hickenlooper as the former governor explored running for federal office. Last year, as he was gearing up for a presidential bid, a Republican group filed a complaint with the Colorado Ethics Commission over Hickenlooper’s use of private planes as governor. FACT was once run by Matthew Whitaker, who briefly served as U.S. attorney general in the Trump administration, though the group says it has filed complaints against both Democrats and Republicans.

Hickenlooper is competing in the Democratic primary to run against Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. His campaign on Wednesday said that it followed normal, legal practice in using the footage and that the complaint is groundless.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.