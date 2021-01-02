‘We need a new governor’: Former San Diego Mayor Faulconer joins effort to recall Newsom

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who has said he is “seriously considering” challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2022 election, has signed a petition for the governor’s recall and encouraged his followers to do the same.

“It’s a new year. We need a new governor,” Faulconer, a Republican, said on Twitter. “Jobs are leaving, homelessness is skyrocketing, and the state can’t even issue unemployment checks to people struggling right now to get by.”

Faulconer, who left San Diego City Hall last month after two terms leading the city, included a link to the recall petition with his tweet.

The former mayor started building momentum toward a possible gubernatorial bid during his final months in office, lashing Newsom over his handling of COVID-19 — particularly his approach to restrictions on businesses and a now-infamous trip to the French Laundry that violated the governor’s own health advisories.

In November, he told Capitol Bureau Reporter Ashley Zavala that Newsom’s attendance at that posh dinner party may have been the turning point in his decision to run. “I think it’s been building,” Faulconer said. “The hypocrisy that we saw this obviously touched a nerve for a lot of Californians who are trying to do everything that they can to follow the rules.”

Faulconer has not yet formed an exploratory committee, which would be the first official step to mounting a challenge.

Newsom’s Republican opponent in the 2018 election, Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox, is closely aligned with the recall effort shared by Faulconer. His name appears at the bottom of the petition’s website as a major funding source.