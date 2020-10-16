Trump to visit California after saying it’s ‘going to hell’

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump is planning to stop by California this weekend for a private fundraiser, according to the Orange County Register.

This comes just a few days after the president went on a Twitter rant and slammed The Golden State, saying “California is going to hell. Vote Trump!”

California is going to hell. Vote Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

But California wasn’t the only state mentioned by Trump.

The president also tweeted similar statements about New York and Illinois. The governors from all three states reportedly criticized Trump’s COVID-19 response in the past.

The Trump administration reversed its decision Friday and approved California’s major disaster declaration request.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he spoke on the phone with the president on Friday and is “grateful” for his quick response.

The Trump administration earlier this week rejected California’s request for disaster relief funds aimed at cleaning up the damage from six recent wildfires among the siege of deadly and destructive blazes that have scorched the state.

But it appears the administration had a change of heart.

Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 2 after contracting coronavirus.

One week later, President Trump returned to the campaign trail and held a rally in Sanford, Florida.

