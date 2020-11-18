Stockton mayor who pushed guaranteed income isn’t reelected

FILE — In this Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, file photo Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs talks during an interview in Stockton, Calif. Tubbs is one of the youngest mayors in the country and was the city’s first Black mayor. He garnered national attention with his universal basic income program that fights poverty by paying people $500 a month. But despite winning 70% of the vote, Tubbs is trailing a Republican challenger, putting him in danger of losing his seat. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of Stockton, California, has conceded he lost reelection after receiving national attention for starting a universal basic income program.

Mayor Michael Tubbs acknowledged his loss Tuesday to Republican Kevin Lincoln.

The 30-year-old Tubbs was one of the youngest mayors of a big U.S. city and was Stockton’s first Black mayor.

Tubbs started a privately funded program that gave 125 people $500 a month for two years to spend however they wanted.

A Stockton-based political consultant says many of his ideas didn’t sit well with the city’s blue-collar voters.

Lincoln is a 40-year-old Republican who was in the Marines and says he wants to restore people’s trust in government.