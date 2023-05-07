(Inside California Politics) — San Francisco Chronicle columnist Emily Hoeven joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the Governor’s recent focus on political issues nationally, and a recent column by the Chronicle’s editorial board calling for Governor Newsom to shift his focus to issues here in the Golden State.
SF Chronicle’s Emily Hoeven on Gov. Newsom criticism
by: Inside California Politics
Posted:
Updated:
