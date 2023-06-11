(Inside California Politics) — California Senator Aisha Wahab, D-Hayward, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss Governor Newsom’s proposed 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to enact gun reform, as well as her role carrying the resolution in Sacramento.
Sen. Aisha Wahab on proposed constitutional amendment to enact gun reform
