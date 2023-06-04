(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times political writer Seema Mehta joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her report that former Dodgers and Padres player Steve Garvey is considering a run for U.S. Senate as a Republican.
Seema Mehta on possibility of Steve Garvey entering race for Senate
by: Inside California Politics
Posted:
Updated:
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com