House Intelligence Committee chair discusses possibility of investigations after Trump leaves office

Frank Buckley talked to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff about the possibility of investigations into President Donald Trump after he leaves the White House.

“It’ll be up to the new administration and the new attorney general what further oversight needs to be done in terms of conduct of anyone in the Trump administration,” Schiff said.

Schiff added that there is “some investigative work that we won’t be able to finish by the end of this year,” which is focused on “serious allegations” at the Department of Homeland Security.

