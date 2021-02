Former California Gov. Gray Davis, who was recalled in 2003, says he doesn’t believe the recall campaign will succeed against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I’m not sure the recall is gonna qualify, and even if it does, I’m very confident that he will win,” Davis said.

Davis says that part of the reason is because in 2003 46% of the electorate were Republicans but that is down to 26%. He also mentions that with new vaccines being made it could be good for Newsom.