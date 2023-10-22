YourCentralValley.com
by: Inside California Politics
Posted: Oct 22, 2023 / 07:30 AM PDT
Updated: Oct 22, 2023 / 07:30 AM PDT
(Inside California Politics) — Former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta joins Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict and how President Biden is handling America’s role.
