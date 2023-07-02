YourCentralValley.com
by: Matthew Nobert
Posted: Jul 2, 2023 / 09:59 AM PDT
Updated: Jul 2, 2023 / 09:59 AM PDT
Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss decisions made by the Supreme Court, including a ruling against President Biden’s student loan debt relief plan.
