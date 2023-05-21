Inside California Politics Capitol Reporter Eytan Wallace joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Newsom’s plan to streamline infrastructure projects, suspense day at the state Capitol, and the request made by mayors of California’s largest cities surrounding homelessness.
Capitol Reporter Eytan Wallace breaks down CEQA reform, busy week at Capitol
by: Inside California Politics
Posted:
Updated:
