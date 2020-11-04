California votes to keep criminal justice changes

Voters casts their ballots at the Pantages Theatre polling station on November 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has upheld several criminal justice changes, endorsing recent efforts to ease mass incarceration by reducing penalties and allowing for earlier releases.

They were also on pace to maintain the state’s current cash bail system.

Voters defeated Proposition 20, rejecting supporters’ pleas to address what they called the “unintended consequences” of two previously approved ballot measures.

One lowered penalties for drug and property crimes in 2014, while the second two years later allowed the earlier parole of most felons.

Voters rejected proposals that would have barred criminals convicted of certain serious offenses from earlier release, increased penalties for repeated retail thefts, toughened parole standards and allowed for broader DNA collections.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.