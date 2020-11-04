California voters reject measure to expand rent control

A For Rent sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, June 21, 2020. (AP / Jeff Chiu)

Voters have rejected a measure that would have let California cities expand rent control.

Proposition 21 would have let cities limit rent hikes on properties that are more than 15 years old.

“No” votes led early and the lead expanded to 59% after more than 10 million ballots were counted.

Opponents argued that the measure would have discouraged new home construction at a time when it’s sorely needed.

Proponents contended the measure was an urgent attempt to slow spiraling rent increases.

A recent report said more than half of California’s renters spend over 30% of their incomes on rent.

