California Assembly to meet in NBA arena for new session

FILE – Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks players warm up in the Golden One Center in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, FILE)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly will be trading its Capitol chambers for a downtown NBA arena when it kicks off the new session Dec. 7 in an effort to limit coronavirus spread.

Speaker Anthony Rendon said Wednesday the extra space and better air filtration at the Sacramento Kings’ Golden 1 Center will help keep lawmakers, staff and the press safe.

President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins says the Senate still plans to meet in its Capitol chambers.

No guests will be allowed at either location.

Lawmakers will be sworn in for the upcoming two-year legislative session in December. Earlier this year, several lawmakers and legislative staff tested positive for the virus.