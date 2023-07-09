(Inside California Politics) — New California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, sat down with Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo for a wide-ranging conversation within the State Capitol.

In the interview, Speaker Rivas discusses his thoughts as he takes on this new role and how his past is helping to shape his vision for the role.

Speaker Rivas also explains how he plans to tackle the role of Speaker, including plans to continue to write legislation.

Speaker Rivas also told Laurenzo he has no plans as of now to make changes to Assembly committee leadership, but changes could be made heading into next year.

When asked about how the legislature is responding to California’s Fentanyl crisis, specifically within the Assembly Public Safety Committee, Rivas says he is proud of the work done this far within the caucus, but says he is looking to “setup our caucus to be successful and to quickly respond and quickly prepare and have a plan when it comes to addressing these issues.”

Speaker Rivas also discusses his relationship with Governor Newsom, and how a campaign rally while Governor Newsom was California’s Lieutenant Governor, helped to cement their bond.