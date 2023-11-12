YourCentralValley.com
by: Inside California Politics
Posted: Nov 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM PST
Updated: Nov 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM PST
(Inside California Politics) — California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis joins Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the APEC Summit happening in San Francisco.
