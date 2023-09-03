(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the lawsuit filed against the Chino Valley Unified School District.

That lawsuit comes in response to a recent policy that would require schools within the district, in most situations, to notify parents should a student make a request that goes against their recorded sex.

Bonta accuses the school district and its school board of discriminating against transgender and gender non-conforming students.