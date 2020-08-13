Bob Woodward’s new Trump book, ‘Rage,’ due out next month

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veteran Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward’s new book about President Donald Trump is titled “Rage” and will be released Sept. 15, less than two months before Election Day, according to a listing on Amazon.com.

Publisher Simon & Schuster says the forthcoming book follows “Trump’s moves as he faces a global pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest.” It says Woodward conducted a series of exclusive interviews with the president.

The Amazon listing also notes that Woodward obtained 25 personal letters between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including one in which Kim describes their bond as something out of a “fantasy film.”

Woodward’s first book about the Trump presidency, “Fear,” was published in 2018 and went to No. 1 on The New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list. Simon & Schuster was the publisher of two books this year that were harshly critical of Trump: “The Room Where It Happened,” by former national security adviser John Bolton, and “Too Much and Never Enough,” by Trump’s niece Mary Trump.

