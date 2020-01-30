Bloomberg backed by DC mayor, Biden endorsed by Richmond’s

Politics
Posted: / Updated:
Michael Bloomberg

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a campaign office, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg and Joe Biden on Thursday announced endorsements from prominent African American mayors as next week’s leadoff Iowa caucuses near.

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., is backing Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor. His outreach and charitable support of city leaders has helped him rack up more than two-dozen endorsements since entering the race late last year.

Biden, the former vice president whose campaign relies on his strong support among black voters, was endorsed by Levar Stoney, the mayor of Richmond, Virginia.

While Bowser may have a higher national profile as the leader of the nation’s capital, Stoney may prove to be a more significant pickup. Stoney heads the largest city in Virginia, which votes March 3, when 14 states have their turn in the nominating process after the early states have voted.

The District of Columbia is the last jurisdiction in the country to vote in the primary, on June 2.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

