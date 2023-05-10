WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month as part of Modi’s trip to the United States that will include honors at an elaborate White House state dinner.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Modi’s June 22 visit “will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together.”

Biden last hosted Modi at the White House in September 2021.

Modi is the third world leader to be invited on a U.S. state visit by Biden, following French President Emmanuel Macron late last year and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April.

Biden and Modi will focus on their countries’ commitment to a free and secure Indo-Pacific region, as well as on their partnerships in technology, including in the areas of defense, clean energy and space, Jean-Pierre said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Modi’s upcoming visit is not his first to the Biden White House; Modi visited Biden in 2021.