Bernie Sanders blasts PG&E in new campaign video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Embattled California utility Pacific Gas & Electric is the target of a new ad from Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In the new campaign video, Sanders calls out PG&E for repeatedly sparking deadly wildfires and uses it to argue for his version of a Green New Deal.

The three-minute ad shows Sanders surveying burned homes as people criticize the utility, including a resident of Paradise, which is the Northern California town destroyed by a 2018 fire blamed on PG&E’s equipment.

That resident claims PG&E only filed for bankruptcy to limit its payments to wildfire victims.

It ends with a woman’s voice saying “If we’re going to be paying for everything that PG&E does, the people of California should have a say in how it is run.”

