Audiobook compiles ’60 Minutes’ interviews with Barack Obama

Politics

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama smiles during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. More than a dozen “60 Minutes” interviews with Obama, beginning when he was a U.S. Senator, have been compiled into an audio release, “Barack Obama: The 60 Minutes Interviews” coming out Oct. 13. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen “60 Minutes” interviews with former President Barack Obama, beginning when he was a U.S. Senator, have been compiled into an audio release.

Simon & Schuster Audio announced Thursday that “Barack Obama: The 60 Minutes Interviews” will come out Oct. 13. The audiobook features CBS News journalist Steve Kroft, who first met with Obama in January 2007 and spoke with him throughout his presidency, culminating in a discussion shortly before Obama left office in 2017.

“Over the span of just a few years, Barack Obama evolved from inexperienced freshman senator into one of the most powerful people in the world,” Kroft said in a statement. “This audiobook collection allows listeners to hear that remarkable transformation in Obama’s own voice and words, as it is unfolding.”

The audiobook also includes joint interviews with Obama and his wife, Michelle, and former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

