21st Congressional Debate: TJ Cox and David Valadao

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two candidates running to represent California’s 21st Congressional District will face off in an hour-long debate Tuesday night on KGET and you can submit your questions to them.

The incumbent, TJ Cox, debates challenger David Valadao Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KGET TV-17 and on KGET.com. 17’s Jim Scott and KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian will moderate. You can also submit a question to possibly be asked to the candidates by emailing: 17News@kget.com.

A replay of the debate will be available for viewing online and on KGET as an expanded Kern County In Depth on Oct. 24.

Want an alert when the debate begins?