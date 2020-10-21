21st Congressional Debate: TJ Cox and David Valadao

Politics

by: Patricia Rocha

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two candidates running to represent California’s 21st Congressional District will face off in an hour-long debate Tuesday night on KGET and you can submit your questions to them.

The incumbent, TJ Cox, debates challenger David Valadao Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KGET TV-17 and on KGET.com. 17’s Jim Scott and KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian will moderate. You can also submit a question to possibly be asked to the candidates by emailing: 17News@kget.com.

A replay of the debate will be available for viewing online and on KGET as an expanded Kern County In Depth on Oct. 24.

Want an alert when the debate begins?

Click here to download the 17 News app on your mobile device for a notification on this story and more of your local headlines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com