Policía de Visalia busca a sospechoso que vendía joyas falsas como joyas reales

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — Warner Bros. Pictures' much anticipated follow up to 2017's Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, will finally show on Christmas Day theatrically and as part of the HBO Max streaming platform.

The superhero film was set to debut on June 5, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled to release in theaters in December. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding movie theaters as COVID-19 surges across the United States.