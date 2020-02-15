Police: Two suspects on the loose after armed robbery in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery in northeast Fresno on Friday morning.

Authorities say they responded to Valero Gas Station on Blackstone Avenue at around 11:30 a.m.

A store employee told police the two suspects entered the store pointing their handguns and demanded money from the register.

Police say the two suspects fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

