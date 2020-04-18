Police: This man was arrested after fleeing a four-vehicle crash in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man is under arrest after police say he ran from a four-vehicle crash Friday.

According to Visalia Police, they were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to the scene at Lovers Lane and Houston Avenue. The multi-vehicle crash seriously injured four people, who were transported to the hospital. A witness said one of the drivers fled the scene on foot.

Officers identified that driver as Ralph Mojica. The 36-year-old was located and arrested for felony DUI, felony hit-and-run, and on an unrelated warrant.

