Police: Third Fresno gas station robbed at gunpoint within hours

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police department is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Southwest Fresno.

Police say this is the third armed robbery within the last couple of hours.

#BREAKING: ANOTHER armed robbery! This one in at Elm and North. @FresnoPolice say two men robbed an Evergreen Market clerk at gunpoint. They don’t believe this one is related to the two others because the suspect descriptions don’t match. pic.twitter.com/0aJwthiRU6 — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) February 15, 2020

Police say the armed robbery happened at 7:30 p.m on Friday night near Elm and North Avenues.

The store clerk told police the subjects demanded money and grabbed alcohol.

Police say the subjects left in an unknown direction and believe no customers were inside. during the robbery.

Authorities say the male subjects appear to be in their 20’s in sweatshirts

No injuries were reported.

Authorities do not believe this is related to the other two robberies in Northeast Fresno because suspect descriptions do not match.

