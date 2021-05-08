Police serve another search warrant at missing mom Maya Millete’s Chula Vista home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Chula Vista police on Friday afternoon served another search warrant at the family home of Maya Millete, who has been missing for four months.

The search continues for Maya Millete, a missing Chula Vista wife and mom of three.

Police arrived about 4:30 p.m. to the home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos, Chula Vista police Lt. Frank Giaime told FOX 5. No arrests are being made and no further details were provided.

Millete, whose 40th birthday was Saturday, last was seen at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 near her home in Chula Vista. Family believed that it was possible Millete may have gone hiking in the canyon behind the property. Her car remained in the driveway and her phone was reported as being off.

Police served a search warrant at the family’s home Jan. 23 “to obtain any evidence and clues to her current whereabouts.” Another search warrant was served at the home of another Millete relative on April 1. It is unclear if investigators found anything helpful during the searches.

Numerous rallies and searches have been held in the South Bay and elsewhere, but no signs of her have turned up in the weeks and months she’s been gone. Much of the search effort has been led by Millete’s sister and brother-in-law, Maricris and Richard Drouaillet.

Millete’s husband, Larry, has not attended any of the public searches or events. As of Feb. 3, police say Larry Millete had retained an attorney and no longer was answering police questions.

In a recent update, police said they’ve written 23 total warrants and conducted nearly 60 interviews in the search for Millete. More than 55 tips also have been reviewed, including recent ones that said Millete possibly had been spotted in New Mexico and Wisconsin.

Police also announced this week that Josephine Wentzel, an advocate from the Cold Case Foundation, was assigned to work as a liaison between Millete’s family and law enforcement.

“I recognize the pain and concern May’s disappearance has brought to her family, friends and the community and I am grateful for the outpouring of support May’s family has received during this difficult time,” Chula Vista police Chief Roxana Kennedy said in a statement Tuesday. “Our investigators along with the multi-agency working group are dedicated to finding May or bringing Justice to May’s family.”