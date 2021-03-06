Police searching in southeast Bakersfield related to missing Cal City boys investigation

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 50 Bakersfield police officers are searching the area of East Pacheco and Cottonwood roads in connection with the investigation into two missing California City boys.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were sent out to the area early this morning to conduct a search related to its investigation into the disappearances of Orrin and Orson West in December.

BPD took over as the lead agency of the investigation from the California City Police Department earlier this week.

No additional information is available at this time. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

