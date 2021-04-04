Police searching for suspects who shot, killed teen in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A teenager has died after he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday in southwest Fresno. This is now Fresno’s 23rd homicide of 2021, according to a police department spokesperson.

At about 4:30 p.m. near the Pottle Street and Merced Avenue intersection, the teen male was shot multiple times in his car. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead later in the evening. Police on scene say the victim had a passenger in the car with him, they were not hurt.

“Initial arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle,” said Lt. Anthony DeWall. “That victim was transported to the hospital immediately.”

Fresno Police say the victim was driving and stopped at the stop sign and another car pulled up next to them and fired multiple rounds.

“A dark sedan possibly a Chevy Malibu that was travelling behind the vehicle pulled up along side and as it drove by fired several rounds into the vehicle then sped off,” Lt. DeWall said.

Based on initial information, police say there are are two suspects in this shooting.

“It appeared as though the suspect that did the shooting was on the passenger side,” Lt. DeWall said. “So we’re thinking at least two at this point.”

Detectives are looking into whether this shooting was gang-related, according to Lt. DeWall.

“We have nothing to indicate what may have lead up to the shooting. There were no calls of any type of disturbance.”

This shooting comes after Fresno Police chief Paco Balderrama announced this past week he is doubling the efforts of the multi-agency gang enforcement unit or MAGEC. This comes after a dramatic rise in homicides in Fresno in recent months.