Police searching for suspects after man shot outside Aldo’s overnight

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot outside a nightclub last night.

At 1:51 a.m. police responded to Aldo’s Nightclub located at Belmont and Humboldt avenues after reports of a shooting.

Fresno Police say a 26-year-old man was leaving the club and got into a fight with a group of people inside a white BMW.

Multiple rounds were fired at the victim from inside the car before they drove off northbound on Humboldt.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang related.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

