Police searching for suspect who shot 4 teens in downtown Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE) – A shooter is still on the loose after he allegedly shot four teens Thursday night in Downtown Merced.

The Merced Police Department said it happened on Main St in between I and H streets just before 8 p.m.

A nearby store’s surveillance video shows the group of teenagers walking down the sidewalk and crossing to the other side.

Police said for an unknown reason a man in his 20s or 30s shot out, injuring four of them.

“When our officers arrived they found victims,” said Merced Police Sgt. Ray Alvarez. “Four actual victims that had been shot.”

RELATED: Police: Four juveniles shot in Downtown Merced, one critical

Police cars arrived on the scene within three minutes. Jose Baldobinos, who works at a store just down the street, said he didn’t hear any gunshots but isn’t surprised because he said there is a lot of crime in the area.

“I’m in Merced,” said Badobinos. “That happens all the time.”

The four victims were taken to a Modesto hospital. Three of them are in stable condition and one is in critical condition.

Alvarez said the shooter ran from the scene and at this point police don’t believe he knew the victims.

“Anytime anybody gets shot it is disheartening,” said Alvarez. “Especially when they are a younger juvenile. So again it is disturbing for the victims but again we are gonna do our job to try and figure out exactly what happened. “

Officers went door to door on Friday to ask for surveillance video.

CG&E Auto and Body shop did have several cameras pointing towards the street. Unfortunately, the manager said the shop’s entire system went down from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Police took the record hardware from the auto shop and are trying to retrieve the lost information to find out who the shooter was.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.