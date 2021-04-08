Police searching for suspect in north Fresno home invasion robbery

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating the suspect of a home invasion and robbery that happened last month.

On March 28 at 12:19 a.m., officers from the northwest policing district responded to a home invasion robbery at a home located near Sierra and Blackstone Avenues.

Based on witness statements, robbery detectives say, Guadalupe Delgado, 30, was identified as one of the suspects.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 559-621-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Anyone with additional information about this robbery is encouraged to contact Street Violence Bureau Robbery Detective Amada Galaviz at 559-621-2083.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com