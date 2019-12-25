Live Now
Police searching for missing 76-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, dementia

missing_tulare_man

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department needs help locating a missing 76-year-old man with dementia and Alzheimer’s. 

Police say Lloyd Baker was last seen Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Gemini and Inyo streets in Tulare. 

Baker was wearing a light blue thermal shirt and black jacket, dark jeans, and a gray and black baseball cap. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare Police Department.

