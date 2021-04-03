Police searching for man who broke car window to enter garage, stole bike

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is searching for a man who used a slingshot to break the window of a parked car in a driveway and stole a bike in northwest Fresno.

In the surveillance video, the man is seen reaching into the car, grabbed the garage door opener to open the door. Once inside the garage, he took a bike hanging on the wall and rode away.

The police department wants to remind people to check their cars for items that may make them a target for thieves.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, call the Fresno Police Department.

