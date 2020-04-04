Police searching for 2 murder suspects involved in separate shootings within 24 hours

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for two murder suspects involved in two separate shootings in Fresno within the last 24 hours.

Police said the men are identifying the victims of the shootings as 30-year-old Fresno resident Jared Cunningham and 47-year-old Fresno resident Ruben Sanchez.

“Disbelief,” said Cunningham’s friend Christina Quintero said when describing how she felt once she heard about the shooting. “He was always concerned about everyone. He would say ‘Are you okay? Do you need anything?’ He was a good guy.”

Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan said Cunningham and another man got into a physical fight on Thursday night around 7. The two continents their argument down the block. Bowlan said that is when another man, who was not involved in the initial argument, pulled out a hand and shot Cunningham multiple times.

“We do not know if the descendent did know the shooting suspect in this case,” said Bowlan.

Less than a mile away, around 1:30 a.m Friday, officers were alerted by the shot spotter near 31 E. Saginaw.

Homicide victims (Left to Right) Jared Cunningham, 30, of Fresno, and Ruben Sanchez, 47, of Fresno (Fresno Police Department)

When officers arrived they found 47-year-old Ruben Sanchez with upper-body gunshot wounds.

“As Mr. Sanchez was speaking with the suspect there became verbal argument at which time the suspect pulled out and shot Mr. Sanchez twice.”

Sanchez died at the hospital. The second suspect also ran away. Bowlan said the shooting is not related.

As Quintero grieves, she is asking the community to come together to stop the violence.

“Holding grudges right now is not the time. Being against each other right now is not the time. We all need to come to some type of conclusion and agreement so we can all get along for the time being.”

Police do not have any description of the suspects besides two men possibly wearing dark clothing. They ask anyone with information to call police

