Police search for theft suspects in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – According to a Facebook post from the Fresno Police Department, they are searching for 7 suspects and 2 people of interest who stole $3,000 worth of property. 

Police said the theft took place near Golden State and Herndon Ave in northwest Fresno.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

