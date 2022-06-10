FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators released new information Friday after a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning in central Fresno.

Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Dale Black of Fresno as the man who was killed in the crash.

Fresno police say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Belmont Avenue, west of Parkview Drive. Police say the driver fled the scene eastbound on Belmont Avenue without stopping.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is believed to be similar to a 1998 – 2002 Ford Expedition.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the vehicle will have significant damage to the front grill, passenger side headlamp, and the surrounding area. It will also be missing the cover for the passenger side-view mirror.

Anyone in the area at the time of the collision, or anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle, please contact Detective Christopher Wyant at (559) 621-5064.