MERCED, California (KSEE) – A shooting investigation is underway in Merced.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night near west 19 street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Police said a young man was found shot and killed in a breezeway between two apartment buildings.

Police have no information on a suspect or why the man was shot.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.