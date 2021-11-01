Police say homicide rates are dropping in Fresno, despite three recent fatal shootings

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In Fresno, three deaths have resulted in three separate homicide investigations.

The Fresno Police Department says it continues to work hard and put resources to stop any sort of crime.

“Regarding homicides, compared to last year, where we know we saw a high that we hadn’t seen in several decades, of 74 murders, it’s actually coming down,” says Lieutenant Larry Bowlan, with the Fresno Police Dept.

Lieutenant Bowlan says 2020 ended with an uptick of violence, with more than half of the year’s homicides, 47 out of 74, occurring in just the last three months.

“So, we saw a huge increase, where September, October, December, all had double-digit murder numbers, November was our only month last year that had a single digit,” says Bowlan.

Except for January, the number of violent deaths has been in the single digits.

One of the most recent cases happened Thursday. The victim was 37-year-old Daedren Johnson, who police say was fatally shot outside his home in the 2600 block of W. Robinson Avenue.

On Friday, 38-year-old Emilio Marez passed away from his injuries after police responded to multiple gunshots in the area of Belmont Avenue, and police said this case could be gang-related.

The third person killed, 29-year-old, Jose Palomares died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Fresno police department says all three cases are not related and as officers work to reduce crime, they’re hopeful that the number of homicides will remain low through the end of the year.

Lieutenant Bowlan says the department has added members to strengthen their gang-enforcement team and more patrolling is being done.

“So, we’re going to see that number come down quite a bit in the next couple of months,” says Bowlan.

“I don’t think we’re going to get to 73, and I’m hoping we don’t get to 74 murders either.”