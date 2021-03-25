Police say 18-year-old arrested, murder weapon found, in killing of Fresno street vendor

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – City officials held a press conference Thursday evening announcing an arrest in the execution-style killing of a Fresno street vendor.

18-year-old Demarcus Vega of Palmdale, California is now behind bars suspected of murdering 45-year-old Lorenzo Perez.

We’re told Vega has made admissions to his involvement in the shooting and killing of Perez.

“Without a doubt, we feel like we have the person who committed the crime and the murder weapon,” Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

Chief Balderrama is bringing justice for the Perez family through Thursday’s arrest.

“Today, I had probably the proudest moment of my career here in Fresno,” Balderrama said. “Being able to go talk to the family, and tell them we captured the person who killed their dad, and killed her husband.”

A motive in the killing of Lorenzo Perez is still unknown but police walked us through the investigation so far.

We’re told during a follow up investigation near Ranchwood Apartments, authorities saw Vega and a vehicle matching the description of a possible suspect.

Police say weapons were recovered.

They took Vega into custody on outstanding warrants.

“As the investigation continued, Mr. Vega made admissions related to the involvement in the robbery and shooting of victim Perez.”

The arrest is bringing a sense of relief to Fresno.

“We really saw our community rally around the family and that’s inspirational to see,” Luis Chavez, councilmember, said. “That’s who we are in Fresno.”

“The community has come together and shown we’re not going to put up with this kind of violence in our community,” Balderrama said.

A kind of violence that senselessly took an innocent life on an innocent Sunday afternoon.

We were told at the press conference the Perez family will have free rent and free groceries for a year. That is just a small gesture from a large Fresno community.