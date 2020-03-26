Police respond to stabbing find shooting victim in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are investigating a shooting at a southwest Fresno motel.

Police say they responded to the Days Inn Motel around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing near Jensen Avenue and Second.

When police arrived they found a victim across the street from the motel who was actually shot in the leg.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Police say surveillance video shows several people leaving a motel room after the shooting. They have no suspects. Officers say no one is cooperating in the investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.