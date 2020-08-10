Police: Person found dead on Tulare street

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Around 1:30 a.m. police responded to a report a gunshot victim near the intersection of W. Pleasant Avenue and North I Street in Tulare.

Police said when they arrived they found a person dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cabello with the Tulare Police Department at (559) 685-2300 Ext. 2149.

