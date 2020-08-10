Police: Person found dead on Tulare street

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Around 1:30 a.m. police responded to a report a gunshot victim near the intersection of W. Pleasant Avenue and North I Street in Tulare.

Police said when they arrived they found a person dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cabello with the Tulare Police Department at (559) 685-2300 Ext. 2149.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com