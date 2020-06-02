Police, pastors, and community members gather in Fresno to pray for justice, peace, and protection

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Despite nationwide tensions, Fresno saw a moment of peace and prayer.

Police, local pastors and members of the African American community gathered at Wells Community Church for an outside prayer. They prayed for justice, peace, and protection.

“I don’t understand and can’t fully connect to the pain of our African American community,” said Wells Community Church Pastor Brad Bell. “I get this is a nightmare happening over and over, but I am hopeful if we can learn together in our common humanity and Christ, there is a sense the future in could look very different than many of the cities in our country.”

Pastor Bell asked officers to mix with others to pray in small groups.

“We have no agenda besides to come out here and pray for our city, protection of our city, people who are protesting, for this virus and for our country, and pray people are made whole and healthy again,” said Brian King with Fresno EOC Street Saints.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall joined the prayer – and added that he was moved by Sunday’s peaceful protest downtown.

“We are going to make mistakes, we hire from the human race,” said Chief Hall. “We have over 800 officers and probably some of them aren’t here for the right reasons. We have to find those people and get rid of them.”

Hall said he’s committed to keeping his promise and mentioned his conversation with one of the organizers of Sunday’s protest: Fresno State’s NAACP Chapter. Hall said they are working on holding a series of meetings with the community to strengthen the relationship and wants their voice to be heard during the search for Fresno’s next police chief following his retirement.

