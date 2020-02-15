Police: One victim shot in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Fresno on Friday night.

Police say they responded to an alley near Thomas Avenue and 2nd Street at around 9 p.m and located a gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with two gunshot wounds in his upper body and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police say there was some kind of confrontation before the shooting, the suspects fleeing in a vehicle.

