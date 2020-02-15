Police: One victim shot in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Fresno on Friday night.

Police say they responded to an alley near Thomas Avenue and 2nd Street at around 9 p.m and located a gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with two gunshot wounds in his upper body and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police say there was some kind of confrontation before the shooting, the suspects fleeing in a vehicle.

HAPPENING NOW: Very BUSY night for @FresnoPolice they’re now on scene of a shooting in the area of Thomas and 2nd. They say a man was shot at least twice in the torso, he’s now at CRMC. Waiting on an update on his condition. No arrests made yet. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/roffCxy3la — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) February 15, 2020

