Police officer one of the bicyclists struck by a car in Fresno County, department confirms

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – One of the two bicyclists struck by a car in Fresno County Tuesday was an officer with Madera Police.

The department confirmed to Eyewitness News on Wednesday that the officer was one of two people struck by a car at around 6:30 p.m. on Millerton Road, east of North Fork Road.

CHP said the two bicyclists’ sustained major injuries after a sedan traveling west on North Fork Road went off the road onto the eastbound side and struck them. Both bicyclists were wearing helmets.

